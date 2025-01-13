Peacock reveals dates for upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcasts

A WWE schedule on Peacock for Premium Live Events revealed two dates of previously unannounced Saturday Night’s Main Event shows.

The Q2 2025 event will happen on May 24 while the Q3 2025 show takes place on July 12. There are four SNME events every year, with one in each quarter. The Q1 2025 show takes place a week before the Royal Rumble from San Antonio, Texas.

If these dates are final and correct, the July 12 show will go head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view which is from Arlington, Texas, and is AEW’s first proper stadium show in the United States.

There are no locations announced yet for these two SNME events.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

