Notes on Tyler Bate, Mark Jindrak, Santana, and today’s birthdays

Jan 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tyler Bate is extremely close to returning from his torn pec, reports PWInsider. Bate is expected to return to the RAW brand once he is officially cleared, which could be anytime now.

– Former WWE star Mark Jindrak says he wants to return after 19 years away from the company

– Happy Birthday to Mason Ryan, Yujiro, Bruce Hart, Reno Riggins & Ref. Jason Ayers

– Santana announced:

