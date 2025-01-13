Notes on Tyler Bate, Mark Jindrak, Santana, and today’s birthdays

– Tyler Bate is extremely close to returning from his torn pec, reports PWInsider. Bate is expected to return to the RAW brand once he is officially cleared, which could be anytime now.

– Former WWE star Mark Jindrak says he wants to return after 19 years away from the company

Mark “Benjamin Button” Jindrak . I’ve been watching Heels on Netflix and I’m inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again @WWE @AEW pic.twitter.com/QsAiRc41zY — Mark Jindrak (@MarcoCorleone23) January 13, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Mason Ryan, Yujiro, Bruce Hart, Reno Riggins & Ref. Jason Ayers

– Santana announced:

RARE OPPORTUNITY Paying it forward is something I was always taught when coming up in wrestling. So I love being able to share the knowledge I’ve gained through my years. I rarely do these so don’t miss out on a chance to gain something that may help you on your own… https://t.co/qcItfLHugo — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) January 13, 2025

