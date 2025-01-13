Matt Cardona says he didn’t receive a contract offer from AEW

Matt Cardona recently revealed that despite his impressive performance and contributions to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during his appearances, he did not receive a contract offer from the promotion following his participation in ROH Final Battle. Reflecting on his experience, Cardona shared:

“A month or so ago, I get called, ‘Hey, do you want to wrestle Chris Jericho at Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Hell yes, I do. Another guy I grew up idolizing. We do the weeks of TV, getting reactions in-house, social media, killer match at Hammerstein Ballroom. [Shrugs] Nothing.” When asked if he received any follow-up or offer, he candidly replied, “I didn’t get one [laughs]. Hey, maybe it got lost in the mail. I don’t know.”

Despite the lack of a contract, Cardona expressed fondness for his time in AEW and admiration for the company: “Of course. I loved my time there. Even this past time in December, I love it there. I think it’s a great company. I think it’s great for the business. I think everybody’s working their ass off there. But everything has to be the right situation, but I wasn’t offered anything.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

