Booker T returns to the ring, Matt Cardona issues an open challenge

Jan 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Booker T defeats Zilla Fatu at Reality of Wrestling’s Battle To The Bell

Matt Cardona revealed that his planned match has faced numerous setbacks, with eight different matches falling through over the past few months. As a result, he has issued an open challenge.

Full Tweet:

Next Sunday in NYC may be the most important show in the history of @GCWrestling_
.

My match has been snakebit. Here’s some inside news for ya. Eight different matches have fallen through over the past few months.

Now it’s an open challenge…

I will walk into Hammerstein Ballroom next week looking like a fucking superstar and will be #AlwayzReady for whoever steps up to the plate.

I don’t care if it’s somebody on the GCW roster, somebody from another company, or a bum off the streets…

I WILL create a moment. I WILL make history. I WILL WIN!

