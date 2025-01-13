Booker T returns to the ring, Matt Cardona issues an open challenge
– Booker T defeats Zilla Fatu at Reality of Wrestling’s Battle To The Bell
– Matt Cardona revealed that his planned match has faced numerous setbacks, with eight different matches falling through over the past few months. As a result, he has issued an open challenge.
Next Sunday in NYC may be the most important show in the history of @GCWrestling_.
My match has been snakebit. Here’s some inside news for ya. Eight different matches have fallen through over the past few months.
Now it’s an open challenge…
