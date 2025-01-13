Booker T returns to the ring, Matt Cardona issues an open challenge

Next Sunday in NYC may be the most important show in the history of @GCWrestling_. My match has been snakebit. Here’s some inside news for ya. Eight different matches have fallen through over the past few months. Now it’s an open challenge… I will walk into Hammerstein… pic.twitter.com/VcqLHwZYf6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 12, 2025

