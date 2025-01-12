Texas Death match booked for next week’s Collision

A Texas Death match has been booked for next week’s Maximum Carnage Collision, a show which will be taped on Thursday but airs on Saturday in its regular time slot.

The match will feature former AEW World champion “Hangman” Adam Page against Christopher Daniels and it will be the culmination of their feud which has been building up for several weeks.

Page is no stranger to Texas Death matches, having already participated in several of them. His only loss came in 2023 against Swerve Strickland. Meanwhile, Daniels has not wrestled in four months and has just one Texas Death match under his belt, but not in AEW.

Collision will be taped from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, part of back-to-back TV tapings with Dynamite. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com for both Dynamite and Collision.

#AEWCollision MAXIMUM CARNAGE

See it LIVE in Cincinnati THURSDAY 1/16 Hangman vs. Christopher Daniels 'The Fallen Angel' @facdaniels and Hangman Adam Page look to settle the score in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH! Watch #AEW Collision THIS SATURDAY at 8/7c on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/jAIEv9Q4ox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

