Rollins on Cody’s WrestleMania moment, Angle on Undertaker’s WrestleMania ending

– Seth Rollins reveals he felt a “little bit of jealousy” when Cody Rhodes had his WrestleMania moment.

“I had a different experience watching Cody win the title. I felt joy, probably a little bit of jealousy. But I don’t know, I’ve never really been the guy that’s been handed the ball that way. For the last 10 years, it’s been Roman for the most part, and then Cody comes back and he kind of gets that treatment as well.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Kurt Angle believes that the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania should never have ended.

“You don’t need to make Brock Lesnar.”

(via Story Time With Dutch Mantell)

