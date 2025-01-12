Ranking the best wrestling themes of all time
WatchMojo has ranked what they believe to be the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance theme songs of all-time:
#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin — ‘Glass Shatters’
#2. Hulk Hogan — ‘Real American’
#3. The Rock — ‘Electrifying’
#4. John Cena — ‘The Time Is Now’
#5. Shawn Michaels — ‘Sexy Boy’
#6. D-Generation X — ‘Are You Ready?’
#7. Randy Orton — ‘Voices’
#8. Chris Jericho — ‘Break The Walls Down’
#9. Batista — ‘I Walk Alone’
#10. Triple H — ‘The Game’
#11. Kurt Angle — ‘Medal’
#12. Edge — ‘Metalingus’
#13. Cody Rhodes — ‘Kingdom’
#14. The Undertaker — ‘Rest In Peace’
#15. Kane — ‘Burned’
#16. Roman Reigns — ‘Head of the Table’
#17. CM Punk — ‘Cult of Personality’
#18. Seth Rollins — ‘Visionary’
#19. Evolution — ‘Line in the Sand’
#20. Rey Mysterio — ‘Booyaka 619’