Ranking the best wrestling themes of all time

WatchMojo has ranked what they believe to be the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance theme songs of all-time:

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin — ‘Glass Shatters’

#2. Hulk Hogan — ‘Real American’

#3. The Rock — ‘Electrifying’

#4. John Cena — ‘The Time Is Now’

#5. Shawn Michaels — ‘Sexy Boy’

#6. D-Generation X — ‘Are You Ready?’

#7. Randy Orton — ‘Voices’

#8. Chris Jericho — ‘Break The Walls Down’

#9. Batista — ‘I Walk Alone’

#10. Triple H — ‘The Game’

#11. Kurt Angle — ‘Medal’

#12. Edge — ‘Metalingus’

#13. Cody Rhodes — ‘Kingdom’

#14. The Undertaker — ‘Rest In Peace’

#15. Kane — ‘Burned’

#16. Roman Reigns — ‘Head of the Table’

#17. CM Punk — ‘Cult of Personality’

#18. Seth Rollins — ‘Visionary’

#19. Evolution — ‘Line in the Sand’

#20. Rey Mysterio — ‘Booyaka 619’

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

