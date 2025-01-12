MVP returning to the ring next Wednesday on Dynamite

Jan 12, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

MVP is returning to the ring, the first time under the AEW banner, next Wednesday on the Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite.

MVP will team up with his Hurt Syndicate partners Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley as they take on the current AEW Tag Team champions Private Party and Mark Briscoe.

It will be MVP’s third match since November 2024 following a two-year hiatus from the ring.

