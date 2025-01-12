Mark Henry says he urged AEW to sign Jacob Fatu, LA Knight wants to work with Sydney Sweeney

– Mark Henry says he urged AEW to sign Jacob Fatu before WWE could

“I begged before I left the WWE, you gotta bring him in. But he was in so much trouble. He was a liability. Jacob Fatu is real. He will punch you in the face and talk about your mama at the same time. That’s a bad dude. Bad dude.

And then I got to AEW — I said guys, whatever you do, you gotta bring Jacob Fatu in here But That didn’t happen. Everything happened for a reason.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– LA Knight via Metro says he wants to do a movie with Sydney Sweeney now that WWE has teamed up with Netflix.

“My first instinct is, we should do something comedic, but I don’t think that would be the right move. I feel like we need to do some sort of…maybe we take it easy on me and get my feet wet with a little.

Maybe an action-drama of some sort. Maybe it’s some sort of a miniseries, or maybe even a quick little movie or something.

I want to do a movie with Sydney Sweeney *laughs*. Acting for me isn’t everything, but if the opportunity presents itself…I’ll just say YEAH!”

