Lola Vice top contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kayla Braxton on social media haters

– Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton trashes haters on social media for making fun of the California wildfires.

I’m safe in LA but just so sad. Waking up each morning hoping to see better news, but it seems to keep getting worse. And to those who keep making nasty comments about how the state deserves to burn, there’s a lot more fire where you’re gonna end up. Be kind. — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) January 11, 2025

– Lola Vice won an NXT Women’s Royal Rumble match at last night’s NXT Live Event, to become the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Giulia confronted her after the win.

