Lola Vice top contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kayla Braxton on social media haters

Jan 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton trashes haters on social media for making fun of the California wildfires.

– Lola Vice won an NXT Women’s Royal Rumble match at last night’s NXT Live Event, to become the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Giulia confronted her after the win.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alicia Atout

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal