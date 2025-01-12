Kushida returns to Major League Wrestling

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The Time Splitter has returned! During Kings of Colosseum, it was revealed that KUSHIDA, one of the most celebrated Japanese junior heavyweights in modern wrestling, is back in Major League Wrestling.

Known for his lightning-fast technical prowess and high-flying innovation, KUSHIDA has amassed incredible success in NJPW, where he is a 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and 2-time Best of the Super Juniors winner, solidifying his legacy as one of Japan’s most electric junior heavyweights.

Fans can watch Kings of Colosseum, free in full now on YouTube:

GREAT SCOTT! ⚡️ Kushida is BACK! Get your tickets to see him in the FUTURE at MLW SuperFight 6, coming up Feb. 8 in Atlanta. ️ https://t.co/2bQ4RGXBfV pic.twitter.com/NFfluWs0U8 — MLW (@MLW) January 12, 2025

