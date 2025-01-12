Jade Chung comments on leaving TNA

Jade Chung via Facebook:

Even though my contract ended on December 31st, you’ll be able to catch me one last time on TNA iMPACT! this Thursday at 8pm on AXStv and on Sportsnet 360

Many thanks to TNA Wrestling for giving me a platform to hone my craft the last year and bit.

Learning never stops. The hustle never stops. No matter at what age, work your hardest!! I have two littles who are watching and learning on how to work towards success. They’ve been able to see dad Josh Alexander work his butt off while loving it and mom got to continue in an industry that she LOVES (and all she’s ever known) even in a brand new role. Now they’ve been asking to see mom in action

What’s next???

It’s to continue to show my kids that if you want something bad enough, make it happen.

And I still want it.

