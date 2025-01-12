Darby Allin taking time off from AEW to do Mount Everest climb

Fightful is reporting that Darby Allin will be missing in action from AEW television for the next few months as he intensifies his training for the Mount Everest climb which he is set to do in April.

Allin announced his intention of climbing Mount Everest last year and was supposed to do it last April but the daredevil broke his foot in March in a match against Jay White, his last scheduled appearance for the company before his trip to Nepal.

The former TNT champion’s last appearance on AEW television was on the December 27 episode of Rampage where of course he was thrown down the stairs by the Death Riders.

Allin plans to plant an AEW flag at the top of the mountain if his climb is successful.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

