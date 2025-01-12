Concern voiced for Melina’s whereabouts

Forner WWE superstar Melina Perez has been unresponsive in numerous attempts to contract her, amidst the fires that are still raging right now in Los Angeles, CA.

URGENT: @RealMelina We’re deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps. Thank you. Please share.#Melina #WWE #LosAngeles — A Matter Of Pride Wrestling ️‍ (@LGBTQwrestling) January 12, 2025

