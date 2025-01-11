Video: Scott Steiner says he buried the hatchet with WWE

Jan 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Scott Steiner reveals that Triple H has offered his son Brock Steiner an NIL deal with WWE.

This marks a significant step into carrying on the Steiner family legacy alongside Bron Breakker in WWE and stepping into the ring in after college.

“Triple H called me personally the other day, probably 3 weeks ago or so and offered my boy an NIL deal with WWE.”

(Scott Steiner via Busted Open Radio)

