Video: Scott Steiner says he buried the hatchet with WWE
Scott Steiner says he buried the hatchet with WWE for Bronn Breaker and Triple H recently offered his son a NIL deal
“Hunter called the other day. Maybe like 3 weeks ago and offered my boy a NIL deal.”
(Busted Open Podcast) pic.twitter.com/8BOvYircQU
— Vick (@Vick_8122) January 11, 2025
Scott Steiner reveals that Triple H has offered his son Brock Steiner an NIL deal with WWE.
This marks a significant step into carrying on the Steiner family legacy alongside Bron Breakker in WWE and stepping into the ring in after college.
“Triple H called me personally the other day, probably 3 weeks ago or so and offered my boy an NIL deal with WWE.”
(Scott Steiner via Busted Open Radio)