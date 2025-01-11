Update on Taya Valkyrie, Michin speaks after SmackDown (video)

– Taya Valkyrie posted:

Thank you to everyone who has messaged me and checked in. Our house was saved and now just trying to take care of our neighborhood and community. It’s not over yet but we are extremely lucky. The sunset fire was pure insanity. Pray for LA, pray for those that have lost it all… — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 10, 2025

We’re here at The Wild West Hollywood!!!! Emergency supplies available and accepting donations! We have teamed up with Impulse LA and for every donation you will get 2 free cocktails! So come unwind, help our beautiful city and each other!!! pic.twitter.com/hX4EGUkgod — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 11, 2025

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: After coming up short against Women's U.S. Champion @ImChelseaGreen, Michin says Green hides behind @PiperNivenWWE, and she's done playing by Green's rules.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mU3y8gYv4F — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025

On Smackdown, Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain the Women’s United States Title

Michin grabbed Chelsea as she grabbed the tights, Piper grabbed Chelsea and they got out of the ring.

