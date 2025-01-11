Update on Taya Valkyrie, Michin speaks after SmackDown (video)

Jan 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Taya Valkyrie posted:

– WWE posted:

On Smackdown, Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain the Women’s United States Title

Michin grabbed Chelsea as she grabbed the tights, Piper grabbed Chelsea and they got out of the ring.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katie Gannon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal