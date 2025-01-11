Roman Reigns enters the Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns will be part of the 30-man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match after his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, announced Reigns’ intentions of winning the match to get his WWE Championship back from Cody Rhodes.

The last time Reigns was in the Rumble match was in 2020, entering the match at #26 and then being eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

He is a four-time runner-up in this match, being the last one eliminated in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2020, and won the match once in 2015. He is the second in the chart of most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match, with 12 eliminations in 2014.

Reigns joins the already-announced CM Punk and John Cena in this match.

The Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, February 1 from the Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over 50,000 tickets have been distributed already and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

