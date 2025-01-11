NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Jan 11, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Trick Williams defeats Anthony Luke

Wendy Choo defeats Tamyra Mae Steele

Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Uriah Connors / Josh Black / Steele

Wren Sinclair defeats Stevie Turner (with Robert Stone)

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo (with the Family) defeats Ridge Holland, who attacks D’Angelo after the match

Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Derrian Gobourne and a partner

Men’s Rumble (Battle Royal): Winner: Eddy Thorpe

Kelani Jordan / Stephanie Vaquer / Guilia defeat Cora Jade / Roxanne Perez / Lainey Reid

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Jasper Troy

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

