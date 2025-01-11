NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Jan 11, 2025
The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Trick Williams defeats Anthony Luke
Wendy Choo defeats Tamyra Mae Steele
Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Uriah Connors / Josh Black / Steele
Wren Sinclair defeats Stevie Turner (with Robert Stone)
NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo (with the Family) defeats Ridge Holland, who attacks D’Angelo after the match
Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Derrian Gobourne and a partner
Men’s Rumble (Battle Royal): Winner: Eddy Thorpe
Kelani Jordan / Stephanie Vaquer / Guilia defeat Cora Jade / Roxanne Perez / Lainey Reid
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Jasper Troy
Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM