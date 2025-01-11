Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage
– Brian Cage vs Kenny Omega
– Christian Cage vs Hook
– Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match
– The Hurt Syndicate vs Private Party & Mark Briscoe
– Jon Moxley vs PowerHouse Hobbs for the AEW World Title
The Women's Casino Gauntlet winner will face the AEW Women's World Champion at Grand Slam Australia!
