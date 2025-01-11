Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage

Announced for Maximum Carnage …

– Brian Cage vs Kenny Omega

– Christian Cage vs Hook

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

– The Hurt Syndicate vs Private Party & Mark Briscoe

– Jon Moxley vs PowerHouse Hobbs for the AEW World Title

THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite: Maximum Carnage! The Women's Casino Gauntlet winner will face the AEW Women's World Champion at Grand Slam Australia! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/TVDOe5qiYv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

