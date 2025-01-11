Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage

Jan 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for Maximum Carnage …

– Brian Cage vs Kenny Omega

– Christian Cage vs Hook

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

– The Hurt Syndicate vs Private Party & Mark Briscoe

– Jon Moxley vs PowerHouse Hobbs for the AEW World Title

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katie Gannon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal