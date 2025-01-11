Julia Hart asked about Malakai Black’s status

New reports have come out that Malakai Black is “done” with AEW and could be returning to WWE when he becomes a free agent. While speaking to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, Black’s House of Black stablemate Julia Hart commented on the rumors…

“I think we’ll be okay, and whatever he decides to do with his career is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. But also the rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening, we don’t know.

So it’s just a matter of whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay [laughs]. No matter what happens. I think I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room [laughs], and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s locker room. Everything will be okay, and I am happy for everybody no matter what.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

