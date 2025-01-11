Jim Smallman gets new position at WWE as International Talent Scout

A month after he announced his resignation from the NXT creative team to relocate back to the United Kingdom to “be a better dad,” Jim Smallman posted on his LinkedIn that he has a new job with WWE.

“Delighted to share that I’m starting a new position as International Talent Scout at WWE,” Smallman wrote. “Have loved my six years of working for WWE so far, and it’s wonderful that I can now combine being back in the UK for my family with still contributing to the business that I adore so much.”

Smallman said that with all WWE shows on Netflix in Europe, it’s a very exciting time for professional wrestling in the continent and he’s looking forward to see what the future holds.

The co-founder of British indie promotion PROGRESS wrote 216 episodes of NXT UK, 150 episodes of Level Up, worked on 190 episodes of NXT, and produced hundreds of in-ring and backstage promos.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

