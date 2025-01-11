Booker T on Smackdown expanding to a three hour show, and a birthday

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on WWE’s decision to move Smackdown to 3 hours.

He said: “I think the three-hour show works from a talent perspective. Because we as the boys, we want to get on the show. So that extra hour — I mean if you guys don’t like it, that’s one thing. But I’m thinking about the check. I’m thinking getting paid, I’m thinking about, air time is worth its weight in gold. So yeah, from the boys’ perspective I totally see it. If it could be written out properly. I don’t see a problem with having a three-hour show. I think the fans will tune in. They’ve been doing it for quite some time. I think fans finally got used to the three-hour show. So yeah, I’m all in. I like it.”

