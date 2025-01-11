1/11/25 AEW Collision Recap

– AEW Collision kicks off with Harley Cameron playing guitar

– Adam Copeland defeated Big Bill

After the match, Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith attack Copeland, then FTR rush in to make the save. Referees show up to restore order. Security also has to show up to stop all of the brawling.

– Hangman Adam Page will face Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death match next week

– PAC defeated Komander

– The Death Riders beat The Outrunners

– PowerHouse Hobbs declares that he will defeat Jon Moxley in Moxley’s hometown at Maximum Carnage and become the new AEW World Champion

– Mariah May defeated Harley Cameron in a non title match

– Brody King beats Trevor Blackwell

After the match, Cope meets Brody & Julia Hart and tells Brody that it’s time that he takes the rein and runs

– Daniel Garcia beats Katsuyori Shibata to retain The TNT Title

– Chris Jericho defeated Dax Harwood

After the match, Deathriders attack them all…Outrunners came out to make the save, Jon Moxley then hits ddt on Cope

Powerhouse Hobbs then came out and Moxley hit him with a steel chair but had no effect on him, Hobbs hits a chokeslam on Wheeler Yuta through the announce table to end AEW Collision.

