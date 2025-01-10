Raven shows up on Impact in vignette with Rosemary

Former WCW, ECW, WWE, and TNA star Raven made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Raven, who was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2022, showed up in a vignette with Rosemary, who held a knife to his neck which he seemed to enjoy. The former champ proposed a Clockwork Orange House of Fun as a match stipulation for Rosemary’s shot at the TNA Knockouts title against Masha Slamovich at Genesis.

The match was made official later in the broadcast and will take place on the January 19 pay-per-view.

The 60-year-old worked for TNA for several years between 2003 and 2010, even holding the NWA World title at one point when it was used as the company’s top prize.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

