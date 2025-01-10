NXT New Year’s Evil to be replayed on CW tomorrow nationwide

The CW announced that they will be re-airing this week’s episode of NXT New Year’s Evil tomorrow night nationwide starting at 8PM ET.

This puts the show on a head-to-head collision with…AEW Collision, which airs on TNT and Max.

NXT did not air in the Los Angeles market this week due to local coverage of the wildfires. It was supposed to air the following night but news continued to dominate the airwaves in the city for obvious reasons.

NXT New Year’s Evil saw two title changes and an appearance from none other than The Rock who cursed his way through his main event promo.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

