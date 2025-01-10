NXT Live Results / Fri Jan 10, 2025 / Dade City, Fl

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Riley Osborne defeats Anthony Luke

Adrianna Rizzo defeats Izzi Dame

No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne (with Wren Sinclair) defeat Cutler James and a partner

Sol Ruca defeats Wren Sinclair

The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Dani Palmer defeat Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Kali Armstrong

Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Lola Vice, who wins an NXT Women’s Title opportunity. After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia enters the ring with Vice.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Gigi Dolin

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (with Jaida Parker)

Thanks to @krs_one3 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

