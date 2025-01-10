NXT Live Results / Fri Jan 10, 2025 / Dade City, Fl
The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Riley Osborne defeats Anthony Luke
Adrianna Rizzo defeats Izzi Dame
No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne (with Wren Sinclair) defeat Cutler James and a partner
Sol Ruca defeats Wren Sinclair
The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance
Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Dani Palmer defeat Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Kali Armstrong
Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Lola Vice, who wins an NXT Women’s Title opportunity. After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia enters the ring with Vice.
NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Gigi Dolin
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (with Jaida Parker)
