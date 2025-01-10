Mercedes Moné says she isn’t holding back when it comes to critics

AEW’s Mercedes Moné says she isn’t holding back when it comes to critics. In her MonéMag newsletter, she called out “old guy podcasters” who mocked her vision of elevating women’s wrestling after her WWE exit.

“When I left WWE, the goal was to elevate women’s wrestling and create more global opportunities. Many of the old guy podcasters mocked me for that,” Moné wrote.

She credited Tony Khan for supporting her mission, saying, “Shout out to Tony Khan for getting that, supporting so many other promotions, and especially allowing me to do so.”

Despite criticism from figures like Eric Bischoff, Moné has remained focused on her goal of advancing women’s wrestling worldwide.

