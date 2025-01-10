McMahon will pay in relation to charges that he failed to disclose payment agreements

World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder Vince McMahon will pay more than $1.7 million in relation to charges that he failed to disclose payment agreements related to sexual assault charges, according to the SEC.

Additionally, the SEC said McMahon circumvented WWE’s internal accounting controls and caused material misstatements in the company’s 2018 and 2021 financial statements. As a result, McMahon agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying its findings. McMahon will pay a $400,000 civil penalty, and reimburse WWE approximately $1,331,000.

Source: NBC News

