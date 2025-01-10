Matt Cardona and Jake Roberts notes

– Matt Cardona shared a bizarre fan message asking to worship his muscles and smell his farts. Will Ospreay humorously replied, joking, “Don’t expose me like this, man.”

– Jake Roberts posted:

I’m disappointed to announce that Cheryl and I will not make it to Central Carolina Comic Con this weekend due to the weather conditions we’re experiencing.

Apologies to our fans in #SouthCarolina, but we will be back over your way sometime in the future! pic.twitter.com/WI3jVtqmfe

