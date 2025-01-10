Four matches announced for TNA Genesis

Jan 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Four new matches are OFFICIAL for TNA Genesis LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 19. Get tickets at TNAWrestling.com!

– Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

– Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts World Title in Clockwork Orange House of Fun

– Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

– Spitfire vs. Ash and Heather By Elegance for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

