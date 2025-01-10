Former TNA knockout champion reportedly in talks with WWE, Angle booked by HOG

– Former TNA Knockouts Champion and wrestling legend Gail Kim is reportedly in talks with WWE for a potential return in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, reports @WrestleOps.

– Just announced:

BREAKING It’s true! It’s true! Saturday, January 25th, legendary Olympic Gold Medalist and 13 time World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle will be on hand for a special Meet and Greet at #FinalWarning !!! MEET AND GREET 5pm | Pre Order ⬇️https://t.co/1ks5MggO38 pic.twitter.com/y0n8fw6KBV — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 10, 2025

