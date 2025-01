Eddie Guerrero’s daughter ready to continue the legacy, possible Rumble spoiler, Okada vs. Omega

– Eddie Guerrero’s youngest daughter Kaylie Guerrero says she’s ready to carry on his legacy in WWE

Looks like I’m in need of a mentor! ‍♀️ https://t.co/vsfTQk3P5N — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) January 10, 2025

– Kazuckika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Continental Championship is currently scheduled for AEW “All In: Texas” at Globe Life Field on July 12.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– There’s been talk of bringing in Ric Flair to appear at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

(source: PWlnsider)

