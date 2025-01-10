Alexa Bliss voices character on Netflix show Sakomoto Days

From tomorrow, you can hear WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss on Netflix, not on a wrestling show, but rather on a manga series.

Bliss was one of the voice cast for Sakomoto Days, a Japanese manga series which follows a retired legendary hitman whose mundane life as a family man is disrupted when former enemies and colleagues from his hitman days come seeking revenge.

“Such an honor to voice ‘Obiguro’ in SAKAMOTO DAYS!,” Bliss wrote on X. “Can’t wait for this!!!”

The former champion, credited under her name Lexi Cabrera, voices the character Obiguro, described as a seductive woman affiliated with the assassin agency Dondenkai.

This is the second time that Bliss has done voice work for a Netflix series as she’s also part of the English voice cast of Queen of Villains.

She is expected back on WWE television very soon after being away from the company for two years.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

