Update on Alexa Bliss, Moné on working Tokyo Dome with Willow Nightingale & Athena, more

– Wrestlevotes reports the return of Alexa Bliss is on the horizon. Creative is reportedly working her into future plans, with merchandise and promotional materials already in development.

– Brandi Rhodes via X:

Proud of another January cover for @NakedMindGA ! pic.twitter.com/ObAsZ0Jyap — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 8, 2025

– Mercedes Moné on working Tokyo Dome with Willow Nightingale and Athena:

“After my match, Willow and Athena tackled me with what became the most amazing 3-way hug. It’s always nice to be celebrated by your peers. Both of them are truly special. I didn’t realize it till later, but it was inspiring to have 3 black women represent half the female card and the entire female card that night as women of color.

Make no mistake, though. Each and every one of them proved they deserved to be there. Here’s to having even more next year.”

(Source: Moné Mag)

