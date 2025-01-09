Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch’s intense schedule, tag team signs with AEW

– Marshall and Ross Von Erich have announced that they have officially signed with AEW.

While confirming the news on their Claw podcast, Ross Von Erich hailed AEW President Tony Khan for “keeping the Von Erich name and dream alive”, vowing to give Khan their loyalty “forever” as a result.

– Seth Rollins dispelled rumors that Becky Lynch has been taking a hiatus, highlighting her intense schedule and dedication to her career. He began by praising her talent and passion for acting, saying, “My wife loves acting, she’s way better at it than I am. She has awesome stuff coming out.” Among her upcoming projects, Rollins confirmed her role in Star Trek, describing it as “going to be sick.” He also hinted at another exciting venture, though he kept details under wraps: “She has another thing that I’m not allowed to talk about that will be coming out sooner. I can’t say anything.”

Rollins expressed frustration with the narrative that Lynch has been on a break, firmly stating, “People are like, ‘Oh, she’s on hiatus, she’s taking a break.’ She has not been taking a break. She has not.” Instead, he emphasized how hard she’s been working: “She’s been working her tail off the last six-seven months. She’s been hustling. She’s been super busy.” His comments highlight Lynch’s dedication and the extensive effort she has put into her acting career while managing her time away from wrestling.

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet

