Seth Rollins and Malakai Black updates

– Seth Rollins has been cut from the film Captain America: Brave New World

(via Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Rollins revealed that he reached out to CM Punk a couple of times over the years to see if he was interested in returning to WWE.

(via Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– People backstage in AEW believe Malakai Black is “gone” from the company.

“If Malakai gets mad, because he got mad last time, I just want him to know that he needs to get mad at the people in the back because the people in the back believe he is gone. For whatever that’s worth.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

