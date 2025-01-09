Note on Becky Lynch’s return, Trick Williams comments after losing the NXT championship

– PWInsider has reported that Becky Lynch will be returning at some point in the weeks to come but she wasn’t brought back on January 6 because WWE want to “make the most out of maximizing those moments and introducing those characters to the Netflix crowd.” Multiple names, outside of Lynch, are scheduled to return in the coming weeks, according to PWInsider.

– Trick Williams makes his first comments after losing the NXT Championship to Oba Femi at New Year’s Evil

“Being real, calling a spade a spade, as much as I’m not happy about what happened…Oba is the real deal.

He is the most dominant presence in the ring that I’ve faced thus far. There is only one Oba Femi. The truth is, also, there is only one Trick Williams.”

(source: Trick Williams via DC101)

