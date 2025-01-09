Netflix touts 4.9 million global viewers for Raw premiere episode

Netflix and WWE today announced that the debut episode of RAW on Netflix got off to a strong start, with the Monday night program capturing 4,900,000 viewers globally.

In the United States, the show averaged 2,600,000 households according to VideoAmp, which is 116% higher than RAW’s average 2024 US audience of 1.2 million households, and higher than any other Monday Night RAW broadcast in the past five years. The event also more than doubled the A18-49 audience vs. last year but no number was given.

On X, as soon as the event started, #WWERaw was the #1 trending topic in the US, Brazil, Australia, and the UK. #WWERaw trended #1 for 14 hours straight in the UK and occupied six of the top 7 trending topics in the US. #RAWonNetflix and #WWEonNetflix also trended in Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and the US.

WWE generated 223 million social views across platforms on the day of RAW’s Netflix premiere, more social views than any RAW episode of 2024.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

