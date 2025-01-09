Matches announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

-Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega

-Christian Cage vs. Hook

NEXT WED, 1/15!

Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX

After winning the Casino Gauntlet to become No. 1 Contender, @TrueWillieHobbs seeks revenge when he challenges @JonMoxley at AEW

