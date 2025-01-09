Matches announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

Jan 9, 2025 - by Michael Riba

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

-Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega

-Christian Cage vs. Hook

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christy Hemme

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal