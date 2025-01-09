Matches announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage
Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage
-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match
-Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega
-Christian Cage vs. Hook
