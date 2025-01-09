Kurt Angle inducted to the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Jan 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle:

“It was an honor to be inducted into the international professional wrestling HOF today in Albany, NY. Thank you to all who attended.”

Angle was inducted into the WWE hall of fame in 2017.

