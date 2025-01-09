Kurt Angle inducted to the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

– Kurt Angle:

“It was an honor to be inducted into the international professional wrestling HOF today in Albany, NY. Thank you to all who attended.”

It was an honor to be inducted into the international professional wrestling HOF today in Albany,NY. Thank you to all who attended. #wrestling #HOF pic.twitter.com/COSwC8xHV3 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 9, 2025

Induction ceremony into the International Pro Wrestling HOF for Kurt Angle and Bill Apter, both received their rings and plaques tonight followed by a live episode of Apter’s Alley….and you know “Dirty” Dick was there in style and profilin’! pic.twitter.com/0G8fHH94gg — “Dirty” Dick Flair (@TonyRiccIV) January 9, 2025

Angle was inducted into the WWE hall of fame in 2017.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

