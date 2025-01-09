Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale comments after Dynamite (video), AEW Collision matches, birthday

– Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match to earn the #1 Entry in next week’s Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

EXCLUSIVE: After a HUGE victory tonight, @callmekrisstat is ready to prove her greatness NEXT WEEK in the first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at Dynamite Maximum Carnage! pic.twitter.com/Z6lPvSLupN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025

EXCLUSIVE Although she didn't secure the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet. @willowwrestles remains optimistic as she looks toward the future. pic.twitter.com/v6u5NIkAEv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Big Bill vs. Cope

-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

-Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

