Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale comments after Dynamite (video), AEW Collision matches, birthday
– Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match to earn the #1 Entry in next week’s Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match
EXCLUSIVE: After a HUGE victory tonight, @callmekrisstat is ready to prove her greatness NEXT WEEK in the first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at Dynamite Maximum Carnage! pic.twitter.com/Z6lPvSLupN
EXCLUSIVE Although she didn't secure the number one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet. @willowwrestles remains optimistic as she looks toward the future. pic.twitter.com/v6u5NIkAEv
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday! @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/Rvh5arkxpy
Announced for this Saturday’s Collision
-Big Bill vs. Cope
-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
-Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May