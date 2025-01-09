Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale comments after Dynamite (video), AEW Collision matches, birthday

Jan 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match to earn the #1 Entry in next week’s Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

– Happy birthday to…

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Big Bill vs. Cope
-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
-Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christy Hemme

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal