Hulk Hogan, CM Punk and Seth Rollins notes

– Hulk Hogan reportedly was “instantly disappointed” by the reaction to him on Raw but there is discussion to have him back on TV as a heel.

“Plans are for Hogan to be a bad guy again and to help out a future storyline with another wrestler.”

(Source: Daily Mail)

– CM Punk and Seth Rollins have “very, very real animosity” towards each other, claims Bully Ray.

“The word that I got from a very, very, very trusted friend and confidant within the WWE was, these two guys, although maintaining the utmost levels of professionalism, do not like each other to this day.

“Seth Rollins does not like CM Punk at all. Punk can’t stand what Rollins has turned into. There is very, very real animosity.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

