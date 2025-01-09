Eric Bischoff to Address MLW Via Satellite at Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Eric Bischoff will make a special appearance via satellite at MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

This Saturday at MLW Kings of Colosseum, the world will take one step closer to uncovering the truth behind Eric Bischoff’s shocking finale at ONE-SHOT. The legendary and controversial executive, known for rewriting the rules of professional wrestling, will address MLW via satellite—leaving fans and wrestlers alike wondering what’s next for the league. With confidential MLW documents in his possession and a cryptic phone call that closed ONE-SHOT, Bischoff’s sudden involvement has left the MLW landscape in chaos.

He’s holding the paperwork, he’s making the calls… but what’s Eric Bischoff’s endgame? Does one of the most powerful figures in wrestling history now hold the future of MLW in his hands? The questions are endless. Bischoff’s return wasn’t by chance, and his reputation for thriving in chaos has everyone asking: what does he have planned for Major League Wrestling?

At ONE-SHOT, Bischoff sent shockwaves through MLW. At Kings of Colosseum, the mystery deepens. Could this be the dawn of a new era in MLW, one orchestrated by the man who once waged war against the biggest giants in the sport? Or is this just the beginning of a much larger power play? Is Eric working on behalf of a rival company?

Tune in this Saturday to witness the next chapter in this unfolding saga. One thing is certain: when Eric Bischoff speaks, the wrestling world listens.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Gravity Gamble Match

Kevin Knight vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. AKIRA vs. BRG

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

Title vs. Hair Match

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo

KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

Eric Bischoff is back… but whose side is he really on? The mystery deepens at Kings of Colosseum!

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

2/3 Falls for the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Minoru Suzuki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Mascara Dorada vs. Averno

Texas Tornado Match

Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser vs. The Andersons

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Neon vs. Virus

Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla

Bobby Fish vs. Ariel Dominguez

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Card subject to change.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWDallas.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

