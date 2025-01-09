Cole on AEW: “I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving”

Adam Cole doesn’t ever want to leave AEW.

“Yes, I believe so. Of course, like we say in pro wrestling, obviously, never say never. You never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart. I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

Cole also addressed if he was in line to win the AEW World Championship before being injured last year.

“Do I know for sure that I was going to be in line to becoming the AEW World Champion? I’m not totally sure, but that’s certainly where it seemed like we were going. That’s certainly the direction that I think very possibly could have happened had I not been injured, which really did add to the mental anguish of the entire process.”

I still got a lot of my career left, so I certainly hope the AEW World title is in my future.”

(Source: Stick to Wrestling podcast)

