1/9/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin & Eric Young defeat The System. The System take out Jonathan Gresham after the match

– TNA will be LIVE in 2 weeks time

– Lei Ying Lee defeats Savannah Evans

– Mike Santana defeats Judas Icurus, Travis Williams but when Josh Alexander comes in all 3 guys attack Santana

– The Rasccalz defeat The Good Hands

– Backstage, Rosemary says, “Masha Slamovich is so tough, fierce, and predictable, and carries the Knockouts Championship like a sort of armor. But I see the cracks forming, and she’s losing what she worked so hard to gain.” As the camera pans, it’s revealed that she has been speaking to Raven, who asks, “Are you ready to win championship gold again?” Rosemary, in response, raises a knife toward Raven, but he calmly counters her intensity with a proposition: “Have a Raven’s Rules match to satiate your bloodthirst.” Intrigued, Rosemary lowers the blade and responds, “I like the idea.”

– Moose has dropped the TNA X-Division Championship and says he’ll debut a new X-Division Title fit for him. Andrew Everett confronts Moose. After Everett says that TNA was built by the X Division, Moose threatens to put Everett down if he does not leave the ring. This starts a match between the two. Moose defeats Andrew Everett to retain the X Division Championship.

– Jordynne Grace calls out Tessa Blanchard for a fight. Blanchard attacks Grace and officials eventually separate.

– Four matches announced tonight for Genesis on January 19th. Spitfire will take on Ash & Heather By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Masha Slamovich will take on Rosemary for the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Jordynne Grace takes on Tessa Blanchard. Josh Alexander will face Mike Santana.

– Joe Hendry & Rhino defeat The Nemeth Brothers to end TNA

