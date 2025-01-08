WWE not be asking CM Punk to participate in Saudi Arabian shows

While speaking during the Fightful Select’s Backstage Report, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about CM Punk’s absence from the 2026 Royal Rumble promotional video. Sapp reported that WWE will not be asking CM Punk to participate in Saudi Arabian shows. Sapp mentioned that while it is uncertain if Punk will eventually agree to work those events, it seems likely that the company has decided to exclude him from those appearances. This decision could align with Punk’s personal priorities, which might make this an important matter for him.

CM Punk reposts a story from Cora Jade saying he’s proud of Cora and Roxanne after their matches on #WWENXT (New Years Evil). 7th January 2025 pic.twitter.com/OglYjK3SL9 — CM Punk Stories (@CMPunkStories) January 8, 2025

