WWE ID Official Showcase Match announced, CNN discusses Hogan’s negative reaction (video)

– For the first time, a full WWE ID Official Showcase Match will premiere on X this Wednesday at 7:30 PM EST.

BREAKING…. For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete #WWEID Official Showcase Match here on X The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 8, 2025

– Speaking on CNN News Nightly, Scott Jennings detailed Hulk Hogan’s segment being overwhelmed by boos during the WWE Raw on Netflix debut show, and insisted that despite his past controversies, he should embrace the “dark side” and drop the red & yellow and don the black & white once again…

CNN covering the Hogan boos from #WWERaw , Scott Jennings "Hulk lean into it! Lose the yellow and red" pic.twitter.com/Vp6syqxlvK — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) January 8, 2025

Source: CNN

