WWE ID Official Showcase Match announced, CNN discusses Hogan’s negative reaction (video)

Jan 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– For the first time, a full WWE ID Official Showcase Match will premiere on X this Wednesday at 7:30 PM EST.

– Speaking on CNN News Nightly, Scott Jennings detailed Hulk Hogan’s segment being overwhelmed by boos during the WWE Raw on Netflix debut show, and insisted that despite his past controversies, he should embrace the “dark side” and drop the red & yellow and don the black & white once again…

Source: CNN

