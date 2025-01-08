Ric Flair: “No Return To The Ring Ever”

Ric Flair is backing off statements that he has another match in him, saying in a new social media post that there’s no return for him “ever.” Flair said in a recent interview that he believed he has one more match in him, and posted a video on Monday in which he laced up his wrestling boots and said they still fit.

Flair threw water on the notion that he was gearing up for another match on Tuesday, writing on Twitter:

“No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!”

The Reed reference is an allusion to a tweet that Reed made saying, “People keep saying they want me to TSUNAMI him … yall really wanna watch someone die?”

No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day! pic.twitter.com/89SFvETI8f — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 7, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

