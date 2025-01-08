PowerHouse Hobbs wins The Casino Gauntlet Match on Dynamite
PowerHouse Hobbs wins The Casino Gauntlet Match and will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Maximum Carnage…
HE DID IT! Powerhouse Hobbs sends a warning to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley before they CLASH at MAXIMUM CARNAGE NEXT WEDNESDAY!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@TrueWillieHobbs | @ReneePaquette | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/RQDPXrQg3v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025
Powerhouse Hobbs steps up to even the odds, making his way to the ring ahead of his AEW World Title match at MAXIMUM CARNAGE next week!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/2ITK6GUi47
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025