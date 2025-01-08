PowerHouse Hobbs wins The Casino Gauntlet Match on Dynamite

Jan 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

PowerHouse Hobbs wins The Casino Gauntlet Match and will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Maximum Carnage…

