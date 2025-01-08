Penta’s WWE debut moved to next week’s Raw

Penta’s debut was moved from last night’s Raw to next week’s broadcast and so was the match between The New Day against Rey Mysterio and a partner of his choosing, which was eventually supposed to be the former AEW Tag Team champion.

Vignettes hyping his arrival showed the January 6 date but the luchador was nowhere to be seen last night. Another vignette aired, with his mask clearly showing his name this time around.

Later in the broadcast, Chad Gable confronted Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and said he wanted to face the best luchador he could find next week. Pearce said he needed to make a phone call to end the segment.

During the post-show press conference hyping next week’s show, Triple H said that fans kinda already know who the opponent will be but fell short of saying his name.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

